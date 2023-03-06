© 2023
Musicians of Ma'alwyck present "Celestial Melodies" at MiSci and Schuyler Mansion

By Sarah LaDuke
Published March 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
ec2c4671a3_celestial_melodies_hero.png
Provided
/
Musicians of Ma'alwyck

Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site and Schenectady County Community College. This coming weekend they will perform a concert entitled “Celestial Melodies” which celebrates Composer and Astronomer William Herschel.

On Saturday, March 11, Musicians of Ma’alwyck will be perform at the Suits-Bueche Planetarium at the Museum of Innovation and Science (miSci) in Schenectady, New York. The performance includes a specially developed sky show. The program also features the world premiere of a new work “Invocation” by Max Caplan inspired by the NASA data sonification project.

On Sunday, March 12, the same program will be performed, sans sky show, at Schuyler Mansion in Albany, New York at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with a reception in between the performances.

Director, Musicians Of Ma'alwyck Ann-Marie Schwartz and MiSci Astronomy Educator Kerry Lewis join us.

The Roundtable chamber musicMusicians of Ma’alwyckmiSciastronomystarsconcertschuyler mansion
