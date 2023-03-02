Fiddler Mark O'Connor brings "Crossing Bridges" book and concert to The Egg on 3/11

Ever since bursting on the scene in 1974 with a recording contract as a 13-year old fiddle and flat-picking guitar champion, Mark O’Connor has lent his instrumental virtuosity to the worlds of folk, jazz, rock and classical music. He has recorded and toured with icons of all genres, has composed fiddle concertos and translated his signature fiddling style into a whole new teaching method used by music teachers across the country.

Mark’s new autobiography, “Crossing Bridges,” documents his unprecedented experiences as a child prodigy, winning national contests on three different instruments as a teen, performing with the top artists in multiple genres – as well as the personal story of the trials and tribulations of growing up as a traveling musician.

At The Egg in Albany on Saturday, March 11, he will perform a mix of music from his storied career – accompanied by violinist Maggie O’Connor, read excerpts from his book, and answer questions from the audience.