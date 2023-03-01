© 2023
The Roundtable

Katherine May's new book moves from rest and retreat to awakening wonder

By Joe Donahue
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Riverhead Books
/

Many of us feel trapped in a grind of constant change: rolling news cycles, the chatter of social media. We feel fearful and tired, not quite knowing what has us perpetually depleted. For Katherine May, this low hum of fatigue and anxiety made her wonder what she was missing. In "Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age," May invites the reader to come with her on a journey to reawaken our innate sense of wonder and awe. She shares stories of her own struggles with work, family, and the aftereffects of pandemic.

Katherine May is the New York Times–bestselling author of "Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
