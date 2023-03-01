Katherine May's new book moves from rest and retreat to awakening wonder

Many of us feel trapped in a grind of constant change: rolling news cycles, the chatter of social media. We feel fearful and tired, not quite knowing what has us perpetually depleted. For Katherine May, this low hum of fatigue and anxiety made her wonder what she was missing. In "Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age," May invites the reader to come with her on a journey to reawaken our innate sense of wonder and awe. She shares stories of her own struggles with work, family, and the aftereffects of pandemic.

Katherine May is the New York Times–bestselling author of "Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times."