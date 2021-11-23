© 2022

Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

How to survive when life is frozen - and interview with Katherine May

Published February 4, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
Book cover for "Wintering"
Riverhead Books
/
Riverhead Books

Sometimes you slip through the cracks: unforeseen circumstances like an abrupt illness, the death of a loved one, a break up, or a job loss can derail a life. These periods of dislocation can be lonely and unexpected.

For Katherine May, her husband fell ill, her son stopped attending school, and her own medical issues led her to leave a demanding job. Her boo, "Wintering," explores how she not only endured this painful time, but embraced the singular opportunities it offered.

