Renowned psychologist Paul Bloom's new book "Psych: The Story of the Human Mind"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
coverartwork-paulbloom-psych-ecco.jpg
Ecco
/

How does the human brain give rise to intelligence and conscious experience? Was Freud right that we are all plagued by forbidden sexual desires? What is the function of emotions such as disgust, gratitude, and shame? Renowned psychologist Paul Bloom answers these questions and many more in "Psych," his new book about the science of the mind.

In the book, Bloom also shows how psychology can give us practical insights into important issues—from the treatment of mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety to the best way to lead happy and fulfilling lives.

