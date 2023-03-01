© 2023
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

A preview of Albany Pro Musica's March 5 concert

By Joe Donahue
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
albanypromusica-starsong-march2023.jpg
Provided

Albany Pro Musica (APM) is the preeminent choral ensemble in New York’s vibrant Capital Region and is renowned for its distinctive artistic style and mastery of a wide range of musical genres. APM is led by Opalka Family Artistic Director Dr. José Daniel Flores-Caraballo and is Chorus-in-Residence at the historic Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

Albany Pro Musica will present the Capital Region premiere of "Star Song" by Bradley Ellingboe, APM’s composer-in-residence on March 5th at 3 PM at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. This work bridges historical periods, languages, and faith traditions and examines the idea that we are all, in the words of Carl Sagan, “made of star stuff.”

We get a preview this morning with Opalka Family Artistic Director of APM José Daniel Flores-Caraballo and composer Bradley Ellingboe.

Tags
The Roundtable choralchoral musicchoiralbany pro musicacomposerjose daniel flores-caraballotroy savings bank music hall
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
