The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced the return of its resident companies -- New York City Ballet and The Philadelphia Orchestra -- to their summer home in Saratoga for a celebratory season that will feature masterworks from the classical cannon, alongside SPAC premieres and debuts. And there is an amazing Spring Season coming as well.

SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol and Vice President of Artistic Planning Christopher Shiley join us.