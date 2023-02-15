Hudson Jazz Festival 2023 - A preview with festival curator Cat Henry and commissioned musician Aaron Parks

The 2023 Hudson Jazz Festival takes place February 16-19 and 23-26 in Hudson Hall’s historic theater on Warren Street in Hudson, New York.

Titled “The Shape of Jazz Today” and curated by creative producer Cat Henry, the 2023 festival brings together adventurous, inventive artists whose bold vision take jazz in new directions while honoring traditions of the past. The 2023 lineup features Sarah Elizabeth Charles and her band SCOPE, Marquis Hill, Michael Mayo, Ulysses Owens Jr. & Generation Y, vocalists Vanisha Gould and Lucy Yeghiazaryan, bassist Endea Owens & The Cookout and a special Hudson Jazz Festival commission by Aaron Parks and Samantha Rise. The commissioned work, "Dreaming Home," will be performed by Parks and Rise along with Meshell Ndegeocello on bass, JK Kim on drums, and Milena Casado on flugelhorn and trumpet.

Festival Curator Cat Henry is a creative producer specializing in conceptualizing and planning concerts, tours, and public programs. She joined us along with jazz musician, composer, and pianist Aaron Parks.