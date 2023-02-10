© 2023
"The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1" by Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair

By Joe Donahue
Published February 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
In the first of a multivolume set, "The McCartney Legacy, Vol 1: 1969-73" captures the life of Paul McCartney in the years immediately following the dissolution of the Beatles, a period in which McCartney recreated himself as both a man and a musician. Informed by hundreds of interviews, extensive ground up research, and thousands of never-before-seen documents the book is an in depth, revealing exploration of McCartney’s creative and personal lives beyond the Beatles. Allan Kozinn joins us.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
