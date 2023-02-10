"The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1" by Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair

The Beatles and James Bond are twins. "Dr. No," the first Bond film, and "Love Me Do," the first Beatles record, were both released on the same day – October 5, 1962. Author John Higgs says Bond and the Beatles present us with opposing values, visions of Britain, and ideas about male identity. He joins us to talk about his new book, "Love and Let Die: James Bond, The Beatles, and the British Psyche."

Listen • 25:18