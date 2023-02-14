Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
List:
- The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England’s Most Famous Dynasty by Sarah Gristwood
- Spare by Prince Harry
- Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, adapted for Young Adults by Isabel Wilkerson
- Hidden Demons by Margery Metzger
- House in the Pines by Ana Reyes
- How it Went by Wendell Berry
- Red Balcony by Jonathan Wilson
- Three Roads Back: How Emerson, Thoreau, and William James Responded to the Greatest Losses of Their Lives by Robert Richardson
- Artificial Insanity - a serialized novel now appearing in weekly segments on the digital daily newspaper The Berkshire Edge. Matt Tannenbaum is one of the authors.