The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published February 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:

  • The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England’s Most Famous Dynasty by Sarah Gristwood
  • Spare by Prince Harry
  • Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, adapted for Young Adults by Isabel Wilkerson
  • Hidden Demons by Margery Metzger
  • House in the Pines by Ana Reyes
  • How it Went by Wendell Berry
  • Red Balcony by Jonathan Wilson
  • Three Roads Back: How Emerson, Thoreau, and William James Responded to the Greatest Losses of Their Lives by Robert Richardson
  • Artificial Insanity - a serialized novel now appearing in weekly segments on the digital daily newspaper The Berkshire Edge. Matt Tannenbaum is one of the authors.
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
