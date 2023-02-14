© 2023
The Roundtable

Oblong Books presents Elizabeth Lesser in conversation with V (formerly Eve Ensler) about new memoir "Reckoning" at Morton Memorial Library

By Joe Donahue
Published February 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
The new memoir "Reckoning" is a Publishers Weekly Top 10 Memoir of the Season and the work of a lifetime from Tony Award-winning, bestselling author of "The Vagina Monologues". V (formerly Eve Ensler) will talk with Omega Institute co-founder Elizabeth Lesser about this unflinching, intimate, introspective, memoir in an Oblong Books event on Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. at The Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, New York.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
