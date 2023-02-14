Oblong Books presents Elizabeth Lesser in conversation with V (formerly Eve Ensler) about new memoir "Reckoning" at Morton Memorial Library
The new memoir "Reckoning" is a Publishers Weekly Top 10 Memoir of the Season and the work of a lifetime from Tony Award-winning, bestselling author of "The Vagina Monologues". V (formerly Eve Ensler) will talk with Omega Institute co-founder Elizabeth Lesser about this unflinching, intimate, introspective, memoir in an Oblong Books event on Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. at The Morton Memorial Library in Rhinecliff, New York.