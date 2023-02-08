© 2023
The Roundtable

Abigail Thomas' new memoir "Still Life at Eighty"

By Joe Donahue
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
In her new memoir, "Still Life at Eighty," Abigail Thomas ruminates on aging during the confines of COVID-19 with her trademark mix of humor and wisdom, including valuable, contemplative writing tips along the way.

As she approaches eighty, what she herself calls old age, Thomas accepts her new life, quieter than before, no driving, no dancing, mostly sitting in her chair in a sunny corner with three dogs for company - three dogs, vivid memories, bugs and birds and critters that she watches out her window.

Abigail Thomas worked as both a book editor and book agent before writing her own first collection of short stories, "Getting Over Tom." Her memoirs include, "A Three Dog Life" and "What Comes Next and How to Like It."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
    The Roundtable
    "The Half Known Life" by Pico Iyer
    Joe Donahue
    For almost fifty years, Pico Iyer has been roaming the world, mixing a global soul’s delight in observing cultures with a pilgrim’s readiness to be transformed. In "The Half Known Life," he brings together the outer world and the inner and offers a surprising, original, often beautiful exploration of how we might come upon paradise in the midst of our very real lives.
    The Roundtable
    "Cassoulet Confessions" - a food memoir by Sylvie Bigar
    Joe Donahue
    The book "Cassoulet Confessions" is a memoir by food and travel writer Sylvie Bigar that reveals how a simple journalistic assignment sparked a culinary obsession and transcended into a quest for identity.
    The Roundtable
    New documentary "Hudson, America" screens at Hudson Hall on 2/4
    Sarah LaDuke
    From 2016-2022, filmmakers Zuzka Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug documented six 1st generation Bangladeshi immigrants from Hudson, NY as they graduated high school and journeyed to colleges around the northeast. The unexpected political events of those years propelled the students to confront anti-immigrant sentiments, the #MeToo movement, forbidden love, and their parents’ idea of “The American Dream.”The resulting documentary film “Hudson, America” will screen at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 4 p.m.
    The Roundtable
    "Deep Color: The Shades that Shape our Souls" by Keith Recker
    Joe Donahue
    A color trendspotter and forecaster, Keith Recker brings 35 years of experience to the subject of color. His clients have included global influencers Pantone, WSNG, Stylus, Color Association of the United States, and more. He is author of "True Colors: World Masters of Natural Dyes and Pigments" and coauthor of "PANTONE: The Twentieth Century in Color."His new book is "Deep Color : The Shades That Shape Our Souls."
