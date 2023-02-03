New documentary "Hudson, America" screens at Hudson Hall on 2/4

From 2016-2022, filmmakers Zuzka Kurtz and Geoffrey Hug documented six 1st generation Bangladeshi immigrants from Hudson, NY as they graduated high school and journeyed to colleges around the northeast. The unexpected political events of those years propelled the students to confront anti-immigrant sentiments, the #MeToo movement, forbidden love, and their parents’ idea of “The American Dream.”

The resulting documentary film “Hudson, America” will screen at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York on Saturday, February 4 at 4 p.m. A panel discussion will follow the screening. We are joined by filmmaker Geoffrey Hug and one of the featured students, Mahmuda Alam.

