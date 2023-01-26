© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

SUNY Fredonia Professor Christina Jarvis' book about Kurt Vonnegut's environmentalism out now from Seven Stories Press

By Joe Donahue
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
christinajarvis-luckymud&otherfoma-Seven Stories Press.jpg
Seven Stories Press
/

Kurt Vonnegut’s major apocalyptic trio, "Cat’s Cradle," "Slapstick," and "Galápagos," prompt broad global, national, and species-level thinking about environmental issues through dramatic and fantastic scenarios. Christina Jarvis' book, "Lucky Mud and Other Foma," tells the story of the origins and legacy of what Kurt Vonnegut understood as “planetary citizenship” and explores key roots, influences, literary techniques, and artistic expressions of his interest in environmental activism through his writing.

Christina Jarvis is Professor of English at State University of New York at Fredonia, where she teaches courses in sustainability and twentieth-century American literature and culture, including several major author seminars on Kurt Vonnegut. She is the author of "The Male Body at War: American Masculinity during World War II," and has published in journals such as Women’s Studies, The Southern Quarterly, The Journal of Men’s Studies, and War, Literature, and the Arts.

Tags
The Roundtable kurt vonnegutClimate ChangeEnvironmentenvironmentalismprofessor
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • lyndallgordon-thehyacinthgirl-wwnortonandcompany.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "The Hyacinth Girl: T.S. Eliot's Hidden Muse" by Lyndall Gordon
    Joe Donahue
    Winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, T.S. Eliot was considered the greatest English-language poet of his generation. Raised in St. Louis, shaped by his youth in Boston, he reinvented himself as an Englishman after converting to the Anglican Church. Like the authoritative yet restrained voice in his prose, he was the epitome of reserve. But there was another side to Eliot, as acclaimed biographer Lyndall Gordon reveals in her new biography, "The Hyacinth Girl."
  • stephenmarkley-thedeluge-Simon & Schuster .jpg
    The Roundtable
    Stephen Markley to discuss "The Deluge" at Odyssey Bookshop on 1/24
    Joe Donahue
    Stephen Markley is the acclaimed author of "Ohio," which NPR called a “masterpiece.” A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, Markley’s other books include the memoir "Publish This Book" and the travelogue "Tales of Iceland."Markley’s new novel, "The Deluge," is an American epic charting a near future approaching collapse and a nascent but strengthening solidarity. Stephen will be talking about and signing the book tomorrow night at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts at 7 p.m.
  • still-albumcover-samtorres-by-zachdurocher.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Sam Torres' album "Still" available today
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sam Torres is a Troy based composer, multi-instrumentalist, and audio engineer. His new album “Still” is available today. The atmospheric and calming album of improvised saxophone and live electronics music is a culmination of years of experimenting and development. It was recorded in 2020 at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.
  • the-least-of-us.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth" by Sam Quinones
    Joe Donahue
    Sam Quinones is a journalist, storyteller, former LA Times reporter, and author of four acclaimed books of narrative nonfiction, including New York Times bestseller and National Book Critics Circle Award winner "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic." His new book is "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth."
Load More