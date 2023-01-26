SUNY Fredonia Professor Christina Jarvis' book about Kurt Vonnegut's environmentalism out now from Seven Stories Press

Kurt Vonnegut’s major apocalyptic trio, "Cat’s Cradle," "Slapstick," and "Galápagos," prompt broad global, national, and species-level thinking about environmental issues through dramatic and fantastic scenarios. Christina Jarvis' book, "Lucky Mud and Other Foma," tells the story of the origins and legacy of what Kurt Vonnegut understood as “planetary citizenship” and explores key roots, influences, literary techniques, and artistic expressions of his interest in environmental activism through his writing.

Christina Jarvis is Professor of English at State University of New York at Fredonia, where she teaches courses in sustainability and twentieth-century American literature and culture, including several major author seminars on Kurt Vonnegut. She is the author of "The Male Body at War: American Masculinity during World War II," and has published in journals such as Women’s Studies, The Southern Quarterly, The Journal of Men’s Studies, and War, Literature, and the Arts.