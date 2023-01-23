© 2023
The Roundtable

Stephen Markley to discuss "The Deluge" at Odyssey Bookshop on 1/24

By Joe Donahue
Published January 23, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST
Simon & Schuster

Stephen Markley is the acclaimed author of "Ohio," which NPR called a “masterpiece.” A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, Markley’s other books include the memoir "Publish This Book" and the travelogue "Tales of Iceland."

Markley’s new novel, "The Deluge," is an American epic charting a near future approaching collapse and a nascent but strengthening solidarity. Stephen will be talking about and signing the book tomorrow night at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts at 7 p.m.

In the first decades of the 21st century, the world is convulsing, its governments mired in gridlock while a patient but unrelenting ecological crisis looms. America is in upheaval, battered by violent weather and extreme politics. Spanning from 2013 to 2040, a range of characters attempt to avert catastrophic climate change, sometimes at great personal risk, and with varying degrees of success.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
