Stephen Markley to discuss "The Deluge" at Odyssey Bookshop on 1/24

Stephen Markley is the acclaimed author of "Ohio," which NPR called a “masterpiece.” A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, Markley’s other books include the memoir "Publish This Book" and the travelogue "Tales of Iceland."

Markley’s new novel, "The Deluge," is an American epic charting a near future approaching collapse and a nascent but strengthening solidarity. Stephen will be talking about and signing the book tomorrow night at the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts at 7 p.m.

In the first decades of the 21st century, the world is convulsing, its governments mired in gridlock while a patient but unrelenting ecological crisis looms. America is in upheaval, battered by violent weather and extreme politics. Spanning from 2013 to 2040, a range of characters attempt to avert catastrophic climate change, sometimes at great personal risk, and with varying degrees of success.