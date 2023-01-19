"The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth" by Sam Quinones

Sam Quinones is a journalist, storyteller, former LA Times reporter, and author of four acclaimed books of narrative nonfiction, including New York Times bestseller and National Book Critics Circle Award winner "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic."

His new book is "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth." Quinones hit the road to investigate these new threats, discovering how addiction is exacerbated by consumer-product corporations.