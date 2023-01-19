© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth" by Sam Quinones

By Joe Donahue
Published January 19, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
the-least-of-us.jpg
Bloomsbury Publishing
/

Sam Quinones is a journalist, storyteller, former LA Times reporter, and author of four acclaimed books of narrative nonfiction, including New York Times bestseller and National Book Critics Circle Award winner "Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic."

His new book is "The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth." Quinones hit the road to investigate these new threats, discovering how addiction is exacerbated by consumer-product corporations.

Tags
The Roundtable Fentanylmethamphetamineopiod epidemic
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • bloodbathnation-groveatlantic.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Bloodbath Nation" by Paul Auster with photos by Spencer Ostrander
    Joe Donahue
    "Bloodbath Nation" by Paul Auster traces centuries of America’s use and abuse of guns, from the violent displacement of the native population to the forced enslavement of millions, to the bitter divide between embattled gun control and anti-gun control camps that has developed over the past 50 years and the mass shootings that dominate the news today. Auster's text is interwoven with Spencer Ostrander’s haunting photographs of the sites of more than thirty mass shootings in all parts of the country.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    1/18/23 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • Book cover for "Myth America"
    The Roundtable
    Historians take on the biggest legends and lies about U.S. past in new book "Myth America"
    Joe Donahue
    In "Myth America," Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer have assembled an all-star team of fellow historians to push back against this misinformation. The contributors debunk narratives that portray the New Deal and Great Society as failures, immigrants as hostile invaders, and feminists as anti-family warriors, among numerous other partisan lies.
  • Book cover for "The Midnight Kingdom"
    The Roundtable
    Jared Yates Sexton's new book "The Midnight Kingdom"
    Joe Donahue
    Writer, political analyst, and co-host of The Muckrake podcast, Jared Yates Sexton takes a hard look at our nation’s history to fully understand these strange and dangerous times in his book "The Midnight Kingdom: A History of Power, Paranoia, and the Coming Crisis."
Load More