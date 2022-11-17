"Chasing Icebergs: Art and a Disappearing Landscape" at Olana

The Olana Partnership, in collaboration with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, presents "Chasing Icebergs: Art and a Disappearing Landscape," the first winter exhibition at Olana State Historic Site. The exhibition, shown primarily in the Sharp Family Gallery at Olana, highlights Frederic Church’s iceberg sketches from his 1859 intrepid voyage to the Arctic.

Risking his life, Church chartered a ship to the treacherous waters surrounding Newfoundland and Labrador—an area known as Iceberg Alley—on a mission that made him the first American artist to explore the region for the purpose of painting icebergs, a landmark event in the history of art.

We are joined by Eleanor Jones Harvey, Curator at the Smithsonian and a scholar on this subject, and esteemed contemporary photographer, Lynn Davis who has traveled in the footsteps of Church to photograph icebergs.