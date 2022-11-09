"Art is Life" by Pulitzer Prize winning Art Critic Jerry Saltz

Jerry Saltz is one of our most-watched writers about art and artists, and a passionate champion of the importance of art in our shared cultural life. Now, in his new book, "Art Is Life: Icons and Iconoclasts, Visionaries and Vigilantes, and Flashes of Hope in the Night," Jerry Saltz draws on two decades of work to offer a real-time survey of contemporary art as a barometer of our times.

Jerry Saltz is the senior art critic at New York magazine and its entertainment site Vulture, and the author of the New York Times bestseller "How to Be an Artist." In 2018 he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism.