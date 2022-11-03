© 2022
"The Last American Newspaper: An Institution in Peril, Through the Eyes of a Small-Town Editor" by Ken Tingley

Published November 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Ken Tingley was the editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, New York from 1999 to 2020. He joins us this morning to discuss his new book, "The Last American Newspaper: An Institution in Peril, Through the Eyes of a Small-Town Editor." This book represents what is happening in small communities across the United States as their newspapers struggle to survive. It is a celebration, not just of journalism, but the inspirational people and events that happen in small towns everywhere.

Most importantly, it asks the question: who will be the community watchdog of the future? This book memorializes the American newspaper through the story of The Post-Star - a glimpse behind the newsroom curtain.

Joe Donahue will be in conversation with Ken Tingley on Wednesday, November 9 at 6 p.m. at Battenkill Books in Cambridge, New York.

