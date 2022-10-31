© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Me vs. Us: A Health Divided" by Dr. Michael Stein

Published October 31, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
michaelstein-mevsus.jpg

Before Covid-19, public health programs constituted only 2.5 percent of all US health spending, with the other 97.5 percent going towards the larger health care system. In fact, the United States spends on average $11,000 per citizen per year on health care, but only $286 per person on public health. It seems that Americans value health care, the medical care of individuals, over public health, the well-being of collections of people.

In "Me vs. Us," primary care doctor and public health advocate Michael Stein takes a hard, insightful look at the larger questions behind American health and health care.

Tags
The Roundtable medicinepublic healthhealthcaredoctorpatientillnessdisease
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More