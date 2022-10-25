© 2022
Peter Orner's new essay collection celebrates a reading to write -- and to live

Published October 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
peterorner-stillnowordfromyou-Catapult.jpg
Catapult
/

Peter Orner is the author of the novels "The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo" and "Love and Shame and Love" and the story collections "Esther Stories," "Last Car Over the Sagamore Bridge," and "Maggie Brown & Others." His previous collection of essays, "Am I Alone Here?: Notes on Living to Read and Reading to Live," was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award for Criticism.

His new essay collection is "Still No Word from You: Notes in the Margin."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • sphiasubbayyavastek-inoursoftening.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Sophia Subbayya Vastek's new album of original piano compositions invites the listener to soften
    Sarah LaDuke
    Troy-based musician Sophia Subbayya Vastek’s new record “In Our Softening” - a beautiful collection of nine original piano compositions - is available today.
  • Book cover for "The Year of the Puppy" by Alexandra Horowitz
    The Roundtable
    Alexandra Horowitz's new book "The Year of the Puppy"
    Joe Donahue
    Few of us meet our dogs at just after they are born. The dog who will become an integral part of our family, our constant companion, and best friend, is born without us into a family of their own. A puppy’s critical early development into the dog we come to know is usually missed entirely. Dog researcher Alexandra Horowitz aimed to change that with her family’s new pup, Quiddity (Quid). In "The Year of the Puppy," Horowitz charts Quid’s growth from wee grub to boisterous sprite, from her birth to her first birthday.
  • jorilewis-slavesforpeanuts-thenewpress.jpg
    The Roundtable
    How peanuts transformed history
    Joe Donahue
    Jori Lewis is an award–winning journalist who writes about agriculture and the environment. Her new book "Slaves for Peanuts: A Story of Conquest, Liberation, and a Crop That Changed History," weaves together the natural and human history of a crop that transformed the lives of millions. Americans consume over 1.5 billion pounds of peanut products every year. But few of us know the peanut’s tumultuous history, or its intimate connection to slavery and freedom.
  • anniehartnett-unlikelyanimals.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "Unlikely Animals" by Annie Hartnett
    Joe Donahue
    In Annie Hartnett's new novel "Unlikely Animals" (Ballentine Books), natural-born healer Emma Starling once had big plans for her life, but she’s lost her way. A medical school dropout, she’s come back to small-town Everton, New Hampshire, to care for her father, who is dying from a mysterious brain disease. Clive Starling has been hallucinating small animals, as well as having visions of the ghost of a long-dead naturalist, Ernest Harold Baynes, once known for letting wild animals live in his house. This ghost has been giving Clive some ideas on how to spend his final days.
  • Book cover for "The Daughter of Auschwitz"
    The Roundtable
    "The Daughter of Auschwitz" by Tova Friedman
    Joe Donahue
    Tova Friedman was one of the youngest people to emerge from Auschwitz. After surviving the liquidation of the Jewish ghetto in Central Poland where she lived as a toddler, Tova was four when she and her parents were sent to a Nazi labor camp, and almost six when she and her mother were forced into a packed cattle truck and sent to Auschwitz II, also known as the Birkenau extermination camp, while her father was transported to Dachau. In "The Daughter of Auschwitz," Tova immortalizes what she saw, to keep the story of the Holocaust alive, at a time when it's in danger of fading from memory.
  • Book cover for "Confidence Man"
    The Roundtable
    Maggie Haberman discusses her new book "Confidence Man"
    Joe Donahue
    Few journalists working today have covered Donald Trump more extensively than Pulitzer Prize Winning NYT Journalist Maggie Haberman. And few understand him and his motivations better. Now, demonstrating her command of this story, Haberman reveals in full the depth of her understanding of the 45th president himself, and of what the Trump phenomenon means. Her new book is "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" and is currently #1 on the NYT Bestsellers List.
