How peanuts transformed history

Jori Lewis is an award–winning journalist who writes about agriculture and the environment. Her new book "Slaves for Peanuts: A Story of Conquest, Liberation, and a Crop That Changed History," weaves together the natural and human history of a crop that transformed the lives of millions. Americans consume over 1.5 billion pounds of peanut products every year. But few of us know the peanut’s tumultuous history, or its intimate connection to slavery and freedom.

