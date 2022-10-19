© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"The Daughter of Auschwitz" by Tova Friedman

Published October 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Daughter of Auschwitz"
Hanover
/

Tova Friedman was one of the youngest people to emerge from Auschwitz. After surviving the liquidation of the Jewish ghetto in Central Poland where she lived as a toddler, Tova was four when she and her parents were sent to a Nazi labor camp, and almost six when she and her mother were forced into a packed cattle truck and sent to Auschwitz II, also known as the Birkenau extermination camp, while her father was transported to Dachau. In "The Daughter of Auschwitz," Tova immortalizes what she saw, to keep the story of the Holocaust alive, at a time when it's in danger of fading from memory.

Tags
The Roundtable holocaustholocaust survivorschildWorld War IIpolandnaziGenocide
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book covers for titles listed on this post
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, New York.
  • Book cover for "Teaching White Supremacy" by Donald Yacavone
    The Roundtable
    Donald Yacavone explores the arc of white supremacy in America in new book "Teaching White Supremacy"
    Joe Donahue
    Donald Yacovone shows us the clear and damning evidence of white supremacy’s deep-seated roots in our nation’s educational system through an in-depth examination of America’s wide assortment of texts, from primary readers to college textbooks, from popular histories to the most influential academic scholarship. His new book is "Teaching White Supremacy."
  • Book cover for "Confidence Man"
    The Roundtable
    Maggie Haberman discusses her new book "Confidence Man"
    Joe Donahue
    Few journalists working today have covered Donald Trump more extensively than Pulitzer Prize Winning NYT Journalist Maggie Haberman. And few understand him and his motivations better. Now, demonstrating her command of this story, Haberman reveals in full the depth of her understanding of the 45th president himself, and of what the Trump phenomenon means. Her new book is "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" and is currently #1 on the NYT Bestsellers List.
  • Book cover for "The Year of the Puppy" by Alexandra Horowitz
    The Roundtable
    Alexandra Horowitz at Saratoga Book Festival with new book "The Year of the Puppy"
    Joe Donahue
    Few of us meet our dogs at just after they are born. The dog who will become an integral part of our family, our constant companion, and best friend, is born without us into a family of their own. A puppy’s critical early development into the dog we come to know is usually missed entirely. Dog researcher Alexandra Horowitz aimed to change that with her family’s new pup, Quiddity (Quid). In "The Year of the Puppy," Horowitz charts Quid’s growth from wee grub to boisterous sprite, from her birth to her first birthday.
  • grace.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Obama speechwriter recounts 10 monumental days in new book "Grace"
    Joe Donahue
    A white supremacist shooting and an astonishing act of forgiveness. A national reckoning with race and the Confederate flag. The fate of marriage equality and the Affordable Care Act. "Grace" is the propulsive story of ten days in June 2015, when Obama and his chief speechwriter Cody Keenan composed a series of high-stakes speeches to meet a succession of stunning developments.
  • musiciansofmaalwyck.png
    The Roundtable
    Musicians of Ma'alwyck present season opening concert with the theme "A Stranger in Your Own Land"
    Joe Donahue
    Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site and Schenectady County Community College. The first concert of this season, "A Stranger in Your Own Land" is this coming Saturday. The centerpiece on the program is the lamentation cantata Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight by Roy Harris. We welcome Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz.
Load More