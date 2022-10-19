"The Daughter of Auschwitz" by Tova Friedman

Tova Friedman was one of the youngest people to emerge from Auschwitz. After surviving the liquidation of the Jewish ghetto in Central Poland where she lived as a toddler, Tova was four when she and her parents were sent to a Nazi labor camp, and almost six when she and her mother were forced into a packed cattle truck and sent to Auschwitz II, also known as the Birkenau extermination camp, while her father was transported to Dachau. In "The Daughter of Auschwitz," Tova immortalizes what she saw, to keep the story of the Holocaust alive, at a time when it's in danger of fading from memory.