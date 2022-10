Paula Poundstone will take the stage at 7:30 PM on Friday, October 14th, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, NY.

Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She can be heard weekly as the host of the comedy podcast, "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" and as a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy news quiz, "Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!"