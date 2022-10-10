© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Medical Monday 10/10/22: Pulmonary and sleep medicine with Dr. Harold Sokol

Published October 10, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Diagram of lungs and trachea
Edward Hitchcock
/
Wikimedia Commons
Elementary anatomy and physiology : for colleges, academies, and other schools, 1869

We are joined by Dr. Harold Sokol, a physician with St. Peter’s Health Partners’ Pulmonary and Critical Care Services Division. He is here to to answer your questions about disorders and diseases of the lungs including asthma, COPD, sarcoidosis, and lung tumors; and various sleep disorders including sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and insomnia. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

headshot of Dr. Harold Sokol
St. Peter's Health Partners
/
Dr. Harold Sokol

Dr. Harold Sokol specializes in pulmonary and sleep medicine, both of which he is board certified in. He is also board certified in internal medicine. Dr. Sokol has been an attending physician at St. Peter’s Hospital since 1984 and Samaritan Hospital since 1998.

He previously served as a member of the Albany County Board of Health and as its president from 2007 to 2011. He is a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians and American College of Physicians as well as a member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Tags
Vox Pop Medical Mondaypulmonary diseaseSleep disorders
Related Content
Load More