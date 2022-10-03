© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Berkshire Botanical Garden's 87th Annual Harvest Festival

Published October 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
bbg-harvestfestival2022.jpg

The Berkshire Botanical Garden's Harvest Festival, taking place October 8 and 9, will include continuous family entertainment; a giant tag sale featuring repurposed, gently used household items, clothing and jewelry; and an expanded plant sale and farmers market. Children’s activities include hayrides; pony rides; a haunted house; an obstacle course; interactive music with Robie Bones; giant bubbles; pumpkin painting; pumpkin tossing; a hay maze; a vintage fire truck; face painting and Balloon Ben; Berkshire Waldorf School's puppet wagon; a hay jump; aerialists demonstrations by Berkcirque; cider press and photo op; petting zoo; interactive music; roving entertainers, and, back by popular demand, “The Pocket Lady.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
