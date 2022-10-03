Berkshire Botanical Garden's 87th Annual Harvest Festival

The first two novels in the Thursday Murder Club series - "The Thursday Murder Club" and "The Man Who Died Twice" - quickly vaulted Richard Osman into the upper echelons of crime writers. "The Bullet That Missed," the third novel in the series, sees the crime-fighting quartet of the Coopers Chase Retirement Village take on an ex-KGB colonel, several TV icons, a murderous money launderer known only as The Viking, and more as they rush to catch Kent’s latest killer.

