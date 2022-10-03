Berkshire Botanical Garden's 87th Annual Harvest Festival
The Berkshire Botanical Garden's Harvest Festival, taking place October 8 and 9, will include continuous family entertainment; a giant tag sale featuring repurposed, gently used household items, clothing and jewelry; and an expanded plant sale and farmers market. Children’s activities include hayrides; pony rides; a haunted house; an obstacle course; interactive music with Robie Bones; giant bubbles; pumpkin painting; pumpkin tossing; a hay maze; a vintage fire truck; face painting and Balloon Ben; Berkshire Waldorf School's puppet wagon; a hay jump; aerialists demonstrations by Berkcirque; cider press and photo op; petting zoo; interactive music; roving entertainers, and, back by popular demand, “The Pocket Lady.”