© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

The Tang presents "Parallax: Framing the Cosmos"

Published October 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
Abelardo Morell, Book of Stars, 1994, gelatin silver print, 20 1/8 x 24 inches, The Jack Shear Collection of Photography at the Tang Teaching Museum, 2015.1.465
The Jack Shear Collection of Photography at the Tang Teaching Museum
/
tang.skidmore.edu
Abelardo Morell, Book of Stars, 1994, gelatin silver print, 20 1/8 x 24 inches, The Jack Shear Collection of Photography at the Tang Teaching Museum, 2015.1.465

A new exhibition now open at the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is Parallax: Framing the Cosmos.

Parallax combines science, art, and popular culture through photography, textiles, prints, drawings, sculpture, and painting. This includes many recent acquisitions to the Tang collection that are on public view for the first time.

All these objects invite visitors to explore outer space as a backdrop for understanding ourselves, including individual quests for unique places in space and culturally specific myths, such as the US nationalist fantasy of conquering the moon and stars on behalf of “all mankind.”

To tell us more, we welcome Tang Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara and Skidmore College English Professor Maggie Greaves.

Tags
The Roundtable the tangthe tang teaching museumSkidmore Collegemuseumcosmosphotographyexperimental
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More