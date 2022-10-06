The Tang presents "Parallax: Framing the Cosmos"

A new exhibition now open at the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is Parallax: Framing the Cosmos.

Parallax combines science, art, and popular culture through photography, textiles, prints, drawings, sculpture, and painting. This includes many recent acquisitions to the Tang collection that are on public view for the first time.

All these objects invite visitors to explore outer space as a backdrop for understanding ourselves, including individual quests for unique places in space and culturally specific myths, such as the US nationalist fantasy of conquering the moon and stars on behalf of “all mankind.”

To tell us more, we welcome Tang Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara and Skidmore College English Professor Maggie Greaves.