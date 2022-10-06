Fenimore Art Museum presents "The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt"

The new exhibit: The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliott Erwitt is now on display at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown through the end of the year.

Born in 1928, Elliott Erwitt has been a documentarian for more than six decades, longer than any other American photographer. Starting in his twenties, his classic image of a mother and child on a bed was featured in the famous "Family of Man" exhibition in 1955.

To tell us more we welcome Curator Chris Rossi and Manager of Arts Education, Kevin Gray, also an adjunct professor of photography at Hartwick College.