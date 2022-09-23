© 2022
"The Bullet that Missed" by Richard Osman

Published September 23, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
richardosman-thebulletthatmissed.jpg
Provided
/
Pamela Dorman Books

The first two novels in the Thursday Murder Club series, "The Thursday Murder Club" and "The Man Who Died Twice," quickly vaulted Richard Osman into the upper echelons of crime writers.

A well-known television personality in the UK, Osman always aspired to write a mystery novel, possibly because crime solving is in his blood: Not only was his grandfather a police officer, but Osman just discovered that an ancestor formed an amateur crime-solving gang in 19th century Brighton.

"The Bullet That Missed," the third novel in the series, sees the crime-fighting quartet of the Coopers Chase Retirement Village take on an ex-KGB colonel, several TV icons, a murderous money launderer known only as The Viking, and more as they rush to catch Kent’s latest killer.

