The Roundtable

Thanks to Sandra Boynton, hippos have been going berserk for (at least) 45 years!

Published September 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
In the past four decades, beloved American cartoonist, children’s author, and Platinum-selling songwriter/producer Sandra Boynton has sold over 85 million books and is a staple of storytime, bedtime, and everything in between! This Fall, Simon and Schuster is introducing Boynton Bookworks, a new imprint devoted to Boynton's past and future works.

Along with becoming the new home for Boynton’s entire Little Simon backlist, Boynton Bookworks will publish its inaugural list in Fall 2022. It will include two new board books: "Pookie’s Thanksgiving" and "Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!"

