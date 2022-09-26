Woodstock Film Festival presents "Remember This" starring David Strathairn

David Strathairn stars in the film "Remember This" which will be part of the Woodstock Film Festival on 9/28 - featuring a Q&A with Strathairn and the filmmakers. The film will also screen as part of The Adirondack Film Festival on 10/15.

Academy Award-nominee David Strathairn portrays Jan Karski in this genre-defying true story of a reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness.

After surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, Karski swears allegiance to the Polish Underground and risks his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland to the Western world, and ultimately, the Oval Office.

Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw ghetto and confronted by the inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endures unspeakable mental anguish and physical torture to stand tall in the halls of power and speak the truth.