Why are teenagers so tired?

Teenagers are overloaded, strapped for time, and often asked to wake far earlier than they should because of school start times. It’s no surprise they’re sleep-deprived as a result, with far-reaching consequences.

Parenting journalist Lisa L. Lewis, who helped spark the first law in the nation requiring healthy school start times for adolescents, has written a reader-friendly book for parents who want to help their exhausted teens. In "The Sleep-Deprived Teen," Lewis synthesizes the research to provide parents of teens and tweens with reader-friendly information and strategies.