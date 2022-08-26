© 2022
The Roundtable

Why are teenagers so tired?

Published August 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Mango

Teenagers are overloaded, strapped for time, and often asked to wake far earlier than they should because of school start times. It’s no surprise they’re sleep-deprived as a result, with far-reaching consequences.

Parenting journalist Lisa L. Lewis, who helped spark the first law in the nation requiring healthy school start times for adolescents, has written a reader-friendly book for parents who want to help their exhausted teens. In "The Sleep-Deprived Teen," Lewis synthesizes the research to provide parents of teens and tweens with reader-friendly information and strategies.

sleepteenagersteenagerhealthparentingparents
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
