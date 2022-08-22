Medical Monday 8/22/22: Nephrology with Dr. Frank Cortazar

We are joined by Dr. Frank Cortazar, Director of the New York Nephrology Vasculitis and Glomerular Center. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Cortazar’ s primary interest is improving the care of patients with vasculitis and glomerular diseases. As a clinical researcher, he conducts patient-oriented observational studies and has served as a principal investigator for multiple international randomized trials evaluating novel therapeutic agents for ANCA vasculitis and glomerular diseases. His research has been published in Kidney International, Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation, and Arthritis and Rheumatology, among others. He has frequently been invited to lecture at national and international meetings on the management of ANCA vasculitis, lupus nephritis, and other glomerular diseases.