Michael Tilson Thomas conducts two programs for Tanglewood's classical season closing weekend
Renowned conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, whose rich association with The Boston Symphony Orchestra dates back to his time as a TMC Fellow (1968-69). He will be joined by the remarkable young Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev in his BSO and Tanglewood debut for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 on Saturday, August 27 at Tanglewood’s Shed.
Then, Thomas will lead the BSO in Tanglewood’s traditional season-ending performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s intensely expressive, innovative, but ultimately uplifting Symphony No. 9 on Sunday afternoon at Tanglewood at 2:30 p.m.
Michael Tilson Thomas is Music Director Laureate of the San Francisco Symphony, Conductor Laureate of the London Symphony Orchestra, and Co-Founder and Artistic Director Laureate of the New World Symphony. Born in Los Angeles, he is the third generation of his family to pursue an artistic career.