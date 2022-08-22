© 2022
Michael Tilson Thomas conducts two programs for Tanglewood's classical season closing weekend

Published August 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
Michael Tilson Thomas

Renowned conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, whose rich association with The Boston Symphony Orchestra dates back to his time as a TMC Fellow (1968-69). He will be joined by the remarkable young Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev in his BSO and Tanglewood debut for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 on Saturday, August 27 at Tanglewood’s Shed.

Then, Thomas will lead the BSO in Tanglewood’s traditional season-ending performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s intensely expressive, innovative, but ultimately uplifting Symphony No. 9 on Sunday afternoon at Tanglewood at 2:30 p.m.

Michael Tilson Thomas is Music Director Laureate of the San Francisco Symphony, Conductor Laureate of the London Symphony Orchestra, and Co-Founder and Artistic Director Laureate of the New World Symphony. Born in Los Angeles, he is the third generation of his family to pursue an artistic career.

