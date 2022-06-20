Adirondack Theatre Festival - 2022 Season Preview

The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 28th season is currently underway in Glens Falls, New York. The season includes exclusive first looks at new drafts of cutting-edge titles that have generated major buzz throughout American theater. First up is: “The Chinese Lady” – running through June 26th - fresh from a sold-out run at NYC’s Public Theater, this show is quickly becoming one of the most widely produced plays in America.

In a little-known true episode from the 19th century, a fourteen-year-old girl is brought from China to New York Harbor and put on display as the first Chinese woman in America. Her surreal journey takes her from Andrew Jackson’s Oval Office to P.T. Barnum’s circus tent to the harsh reality of the Chinese Exclusion Act. This haunting portrait allows us to gaze into a hidden past, as the past gazes back.

Miriam Weisfeld is producing artistic director of Adirondack Theatre Festival and is presenting her first ATF season.