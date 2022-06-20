© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Adirondack Theatre Festival - 2022 Season Preview

Published June 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
atf-2022.jpg - Posters for 4 shows presented in the summer 2022 season at Adirondack Theatre Festival
Provided
/
atfestival.org
ATF Summer 2022

The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s 28th season is currently underway in Glens Falls, New York. The season includes exclusive first looks at new drafts of cutting-edge titles that have generated major buzz throughout American theater. First up is: “The Chinese Lady” – running through June 26th - fresh from a sold-out run at NYC’s Public Theater, this show is quickly becoming one of the most widely produced plays in America.

In a little-known true episode from the 19th century, a fourteen-year-old girl is brought from China to New York Harbor and put on display as the first Chinese woman in America. Her surreal journey takes her from Andrew Jackson’s Oval Office to P.T. Barnum’s circus tent to the harsh reality of the Chinese Exclusion Act. This haunting portrait allows us to gaze into a hidden past, as the past gazes back.

Miriam Weisfeld is producing artistic director of Adirondack Theatre Festival and is presenting her first ATF season.

Tags

The Roundtable adirondack theatre festivaltheaterGlens Fallssummer theater 2022
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    6/20/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, Albany Law School professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
  • Album covers for music played during the attached segment
    The Roundtable
    Summer 2022 Music Preview with Will Hermes
    Sarah LaDuke
    Will Hermes is a long-time music writer and contributor to Rolling Stone, NPR, The New York Times, and Pitchfork. He is the author of "Love Goes to Buildings on Fire" and an upcoming biography of Lou Reed. He joins us often to share his expertise and at year's end we call on him to let us know what music we may have missed.Spotify Playlist:WAMC summer 2022
  • Book cover for "Rough Draft" by Katy Tur
    The Roundtable
    "Rough Draft: A Memoir" by Katy Tur
    Joe Donahue
    Katy Tur is the anchor of Katy Tur Reports on MSNBC, a correspondent for NBC News, and the author of the New York Times bestseller Unbelievable. Tur is the recipient of a 2017 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism. In her new memoir, "Rough Draft," Tur writes about her eccentric and volatile California childhood, punctuated by forest fires, earthquakes, and police chases—all seen from a thousand feet in the air. She recounts her complicated relationship with a father who was magnetic, ambitious, and, at times, frightening. And she charts her own survival from local reporter to globe-trotting foreign correspondent, running from her past.
  • Key artwork for "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Barrington Stage 2022
    The Roundtable
    Jeffrey L. Page directs and choreographs "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Barrington Stage Company
    Sarah LaDuke
    Barrington Stage Company presents “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show” on the Boyd-Quinson mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. “Ain’t Misbehavin”’ is a musical revue tribute to the black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and '30s. Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz, the Tony Award winning musical is choreographed and directed this season at Barrington Stage by Emmy Award-nominee Jeffrey L. Page.
  • "Andy Warhol in Iran" at Barrington Stage
    The Roundtable
    Barrington Stage Company presents "Andy Warhol in Iran"
    Joe Donahue
    The Barrington Stage Company presents the World Premiere production of “Andy Warhol in Iran,” written by Brent Askari and directed by Skip Greer. The show is running through the June 25th on BSC’s St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.In 1976 Andy Warhol, the portrait painter of the rich and famous, travels to Tehran to take Polaroids of the Shah’s wife. While there, Warhol encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil and makes him realize there is a world beyond himself.Actor Henry Stram plays Andy Warhol. Henry has been seen on Broadway in "Network," "The Elephant Man," "Junk," "Inherit the Wind," "The Crucible," and "Titanic."
Load More