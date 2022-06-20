Dorset Theatre Festival - 2022 Season Preview

Dorset Theatre Festival in Dorset, VT will open the 45th Season of professional summer theatre at the Dorset Playhouse with a regional revival of the classic thriller, “Wait Until Dark,” directed by Jackson Gay. The preview performance is scheduled for Thursday and the play opens on Friday, June 24 and runs through July 9th at the Dorset Playhouse.

A new adaptation of the Broadway play that inspired the 1967 Academy Award-nominated film starring Audrey Hepburn, “Wait Until Dark” takes place inside the quaint 1944 Greenwich Village basement apartment of Susan and Sam Hendrix. Murder, secret identities, and a switchblade set the stage for this white-knuckle thriller.

Dina Janis is the Artistic Director of the Dorset Theatre Festival and joins us this morning with a preview.