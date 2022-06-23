Aston Magna 2022 Summer Festival

Body Care and Skin Care business - Beekman 1802 - was born when Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge moved to the historic Beekman 1802 farm in rural Sharon Springs, NY. There they found a tightknit community and 100 goats looking for a home. Next thing you know, they were making goat milk soap at the kitchen table. It has grown substantially.Last time they joined us, we were talking about their collaboration with the hit TV program, Schitt’s Creek. Now, they have a whole line of products based on the Netflix program, Bridgerton. They’ve also recently worked with Klinkhart Arts, to bring esteemed American muralist/sculptor John Cerney to their farm with an installation titled “Awe Goats.”

Listen • 15:41