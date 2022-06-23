© 2022
Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law by 6-3 margin
The Roundtable

Aston Magna 2022 Summer Festival

Published June 23, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
The mission of the Aston Magna Foundation in Great Barrington, MA is to enrich the appreciation of music of the past through the use of historical instruments and practices in performances, recordings, and workshops, and through innovative interdisciplinary educational programs, publications, and electronic media. Aston Magna’s 2022 Summer Festival begins this weekend with two musical/theatrical works that feature the struggle between personifications of good and evil: Scarlatti’s “Humanity and Lucifer” (1706) and Stravinsky’s Faustian “The Soldier’s Tale” (1918). Daniel Stepner is Artistic Director of Aston Magna and he joins us to preview this weekend’s concerts and the season on the whole.

