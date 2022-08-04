© 2022
The Roundtable

Lake George Music Festival 8/10-18

Published August 4, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
Lake George Music Festival

The Lake George Music Festival returns to the historic Fort William Henry Carriage House Theatre and features a diverse musical lineup, showcasing the versatility of more than 30 World-Class Symphony musicians as they perform music ranging from cherished legendary masterworks to new works.

They are celebrating their11th season – running from August 10-18. The Season Opener is the Emmy Award Winning group – Time for Three. To tell us more, we welcome co-founders: CEO Alex Lombard, Artistic Director and Conductor Roger Kalia, and Artistic Director Barbora Kolářová.

Lake George, lake george music festival, music festival, classical music, chamber music
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
