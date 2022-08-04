Lake George Music Festival 8/10-18

The Lake George Music Festival returns to the historic Fort William Henry Carriage House Theatre and features a diverse musical lineup, showcasing the versatility of more than 30 World-Class Symphony musicians as they perform music ranging from cherished legendary masterworks to new works.

They are celebrating their11th season – running from August 10-18. The Season Opener is the Emmy Award Winning group – Time for Three. To tell us more, we welcome co-founders: CEO Alex Lombard, Artistic Director and Conductor Roger Kalia, and Artistic Director Barbora Kolářová.