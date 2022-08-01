© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - UAlbany Student CARE Services

Published August 1, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
UAlbany Student Care Services
Provided
/
Provided

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation.

Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on UAlbany CARES Basic Needs initiative and we welcome: Sally D’Alessandro, Assistant Dean of Students.

Tags

The Roundtable falling into placeseymour fox memorial foundationUAlbanyStudent CARE Servicesstudent
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • STRIDE Adaptive Sports
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - STRIDE Adaptive Sports
    Joe Donahue
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress. This week we speak with Mary Ellen Whitney - CEO & Founder of STRIDE Adaptive Sports and Christine Golden, their Development Director. Welcome.
  • 1537970_361385060669828_1417975624_o.png
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - Hope Full Life Center
    Joe Donahue
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.
  • Print
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - SCCC Student Food Pantry
    Joe Donahue
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.This week we will focus on the Schenectady County Community College Student Food Pantry "etc." We welcome: Patrick Ryan - Vice President of Administration at SUNY Schenectady.
  • Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar logo
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar
    Sarah LaDuke
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress. This week we learn about Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar.
  • albany-housing-coalition-1.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Falling into Place - Albany Housing Coalition Inc. and Veterans Housing and Services
    Joe Donahue
    Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation: Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.This morning we focus on the Albany Housing Coalition Inc. and Veterans Housing and Services. We welcome their Executive Director - Joe Sluszka.
Load More