Falling into Place - Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress. This week we learn about Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar.

Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar is a private, nonprofit organization with a 25-year history working with underserved students in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy high schools. Our mission is to provide specialized programs, mentoring, professional guidance, and academic and financial support for qualifying high school students in the Capital Region. By assembling a network of business leaders, educational advocates, and dedicated volunteers, promising youth are provided opportunity and access to higher education that may be otherwise unavailable.

Laura Marx is the President/CEO of Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar and she joins us.