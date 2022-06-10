© 2022
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar

Published June 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar logo

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress. This week we learn about Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar.

Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar is a private, nonprofit organization with a 25-year history working with underserved students in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy high schools. Our mission is to provide specialized programs, mentoring, professional guidance, and academic and financial support for qualifying high school students in the Capital Region. By assembling a network of business leaders, educational advocates, and dedicated volunteers, promising youth are provided opportunity and access to higher education that may be otherwise unavailable.

Laura Marx is the President/CEO of Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar and she joins us.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
