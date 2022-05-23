© 2022
Rep. Antonio Delgado will be sworn in as N.Y, Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - SCCC Student Food Pantry

Published May 23, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we will focus on the Schenectady County Community College Student Food Pantry "etc." We welcome: Patrick Ryan - Vice President of Administration at SUNY Schenectady.

The Roundtable Schenectady County Community Collegefalling into placeseymour fox memorial foundationfood pantry
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
