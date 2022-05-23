Falling into Place - SCCC Student Food Pantry

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we will focus on the Schenectady County Community College Student Food Pantry "etc." We welcome: Patrick Ryan - Vice President of Administration at SUNY Schenectady.