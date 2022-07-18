Falling into Place - Hope Full Life Center

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on the Hope Full Life Center in Ravena, New York. The Center was created to help struggling people fill basic needs so they have a fighting chance to reach their full potential. Rebecca Flach is the Executive Director.