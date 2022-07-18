© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - Hope Full Life Center

Published July 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
1537970_361385060669828_1417975624_o.png
Provided
/
Hope Full Life Center

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on the Hope Full Life Center in Ravena, New York. The Center was created to help struggling people fill basic needs so they have a fighting chance to reach their full potential. Rebecca Flach is the Executive Director.

falling into placeseymour fox memorial foundationthe seymour fox memorial foundationHope Full Life Centerfood insecurityfoodfood pantry
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
