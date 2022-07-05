© 2022
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - Albany Housing Coalition Inc. and Veterans Housing and Services

Published July 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation: Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This morning we focus on the Albany Housing Coalition Inc. and Veterans Housing and Services. We welcome their Executive Director - Joe Sluszka.

***
Crisis Hotline: 800 273 8255
Non-Profit training for treating veterans: The Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories (RTM) ProtocolTM A uniquely effective breakthrough treatment for PTSD

The Roundtable falling into placethe seymour fox memorial foundationalbany housing coalitionveteranstherapyhousingJoe Sluszkamental health
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
