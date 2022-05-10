Falling into Place - STRIDE Adaptive Sports

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of - and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place.

Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we will focus on STRIDE Adaptive Sports an organization that provides adaptive sport and recreation lessons to individuals with disabilities, focusing on youth and Wounded Warriors. We welcome: Mary Ellen Whitney - CEO & Founder of STRIDE Adaptive Sports and Christine Golden, their Development Director. Welcome.