Vox Pop

Favorite comedy films with Audrey Kupferberg

Published July 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Laurel and Hardy, in a scene from "The Flying Deuces"
film screenshot (RKO)
/
Wikimedia Commons
Laurel and Hardy, in a scene from "The Flying Deuces"

What's your favorite comedy film? We talk about the best of the best with movie expert Audrey Kupferberg. Call and share your favorites. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and appraiser. She is lecturer emeritus and the former director of Film Studies at the University at Albany and co-authored several entertainment biographies with her late husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.

Audrey's Top 10 Favorite Comedies

  • Some Like It Hot (1959)
  • The Producers (1967)
  • His Girl Friday (1940)
  • Adam’s Rib (1949)
  • Woman of the Year (1942)
  • Victor/Victoria (1982)
  • The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944)
  • Groundhog Day (1993)
  • Auntie Mame (1958)
  • Trouble in Paradise (1932)

