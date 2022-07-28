Favorite comedy films with Audrey Kupferberg
What's your favorite comedy film? We talk about the best of the best with movie expert Audrey Kupferberg. Call and share your favorites. 800-348-2551. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
Audrey Kupferberg is a film and video archivist and appraiser. She is lecturer emeritus and the former director of Film Studies at the University at Albany and co-authored several entertainment biographies with her late husband and creative partner, Rob Edelman.
Audrey's Top 10 Favorite Comedies
- Some Like It Hot (1959)
- The Producers (1967)
- His Girl Friday (1940)
- Adam’s Rib (1949)
- Woman of the Year (1942)
- Victor/Victoria (1982)
- The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944)
- Groundhog Day (1993)
- Auntie Mame (1958)
- Trouble in Paradise (1932)