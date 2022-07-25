The Hudson Festival Orchestra presents "Hudson in Concert: A Community Celebration" on 7/30

The Hudson Festival Orchestra will present ”Hudson in Concert: A Community Celebration,” on July 30, 2022. This free community event will occur in the Henry Hudson Riverfront Park in Hudson, New York from 4-9 p.m.

HFO Founder and Artistic Director Gwen Gould says she believes that music and culture can bridge divides and build community. The concert was envisioned as an annual musical event bringing area residents together through a live musical celebration of shared American and diverse cultural heritages in the natural setting on the Hudson River.

Gwen Gould has enjoyed a diverse career as a recitalist, artistic director, conductor, and entrepreneur. She founded the West Village Chorale, Columbia Festival Orchestra, Hudson Chamber Opera, and two chamber music series, Claverack Landing and Classics on Hudson, and now the Hudson Festival Orchestra.