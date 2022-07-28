Yaddo - Interview with Elaina Richardson, Joseph Keckler, and James Hannaham

Founded by Saratoga residents Spencer and Katrina Trask in 1900, Yaddo was the first artist residency in the United States of America. It went on to welcome some of the most famous figures in the world from Sylvia Plath and Truman Capote to Walter Mosley, Laurie Anderson and David Sedaris.

7000 artists, which include winners of the Academy Award, the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize, and the National Book Award, and many, many more. We have been very fortunate to be invited into the mysterious inner sanctum of Yaddo to discuss the recent changes after a multi-million dollar stabilization and restoration of the public face.

We welcome Yaddo President Elena Richardson; artist, singer, songwriter, author and performing artist Joseph Keckler, and writer, performer, professor, and visual artist James Hannaham. Both Keckler and Hannaham are on Yaddo's board and have been artists in residence.