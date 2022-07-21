The Fremonts present "The Failure Cabaret" at The Foundry in West Stockbrige, MA

The Fremonts are performing their show, The Failure Cabaret, locally before debuting it at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and 54 Below in NYC. You can experience the festival version of the show on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts at The Foundry. Lurching between the silly and funny and the dark and ominous, The Failure Cabaret brings modern topics to life, embracing them through good, old-fashioned sinister vaudevillian charm. Stephanie Dodd and Justin Badger are Great Barrington locals and perform under the name The Fremonts.