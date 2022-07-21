© 2022
The Fremonts present "The Failure Cabaret" at The Foundry in West Stockbrige, MA

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
11840.jpg
Provided
/
Provided
The Fremonts - The Failure Cabaret

The Fremonts are performing their show, The Failure Cabaret, locally before debuting it at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and 54 Below in NYC. You can experience the festival version of the show on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 at 7 p.m. in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts at The Foundry. Lurching between the silly and funny and the dark and ominous, The Failure Cabaret brings modern topics to life, embracing them through good, old-fashioned sinister vaudevillian charm. Stephanie Dodd and Justin Badger are Great Barrington locals and perform under the name The Fremonts.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
