Seagle Festival presents opera “Fellow Travelers” set during the Lavender Scare

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
The Seagle Festival in Schroon Lake, New York is producing “Fellow Travelers”, an opera based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon. It takes place during the McCarthy era and deals with the “Lavender Scare” where gay people are forced out of their government jobs. The opera will be performed at the Seagle Festival on August 3 – 6.
They are also doing a joint event with The Linda and the Pride Center of the Capital Region at The Linda on July 26 from 6:00 – 8:00. It will be a preview and panel discussion about Fellow Travelers and the Lavender Scare then and now. It will feature scenes from the opera, with comments by the composer and comments from Nathaniel Gray, Executive Director of the Pride Center.

We are joined by Artistic Director of Seagle Festival Darren Woods and Director of "Fellow Travelers" Richard Kagey.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
