Ken Auletta discusses new book "Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence"

Writer, journalist, and media critic Ken Auletta reported on Harvey Weinstein 20 years ago.

But the story continued to nag at him. What was at the root of Weinstein’s monstrousness? How, and why, was it never checked? Why the silence? How does a man run the day-to-day operations of a company with hundreds of employees and revenues in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and at the same time live a shadow life of sexual predation without ever being caught? How much is this an account of Harvey Weinstein, and how much is this a report about Hollywood and power?

He never stopped working on the story. He continued to communicate with Harvey, even in prison, to go deeper to embed Harvey’s narrative within the context of his childhood, his relationships, and the movie business. Film stars, Miramax employees, old friends, and family all talked to Ken at length. The result is the biography, "Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence."